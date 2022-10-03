Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
