Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 461,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,769,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.