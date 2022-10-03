Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $50.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

