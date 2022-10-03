WebDollar Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,665,860,128 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.