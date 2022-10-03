Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Webcentral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Webcentral

In other news, insider Joseph Demase purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($34,965.00).

About Webcentral

Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

