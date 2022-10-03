Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 11,241 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. 129,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

