Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,658,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,762. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

