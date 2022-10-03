Wealth Management Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 688,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,494,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,574,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 70,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

