Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 14,361 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.

