Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,049 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567,998 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

