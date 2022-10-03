WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

