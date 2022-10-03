Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $358.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

