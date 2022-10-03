W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Increased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

