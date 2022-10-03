Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 175 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 103.72 ($1.25). 174,763,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,229,781. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.39. The stock has a market cap of £28.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.67.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

