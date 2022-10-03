Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 434,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

