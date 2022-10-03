Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 434,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.