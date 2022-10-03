Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.88. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.25 and a quick ratio of 15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.40.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

