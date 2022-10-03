Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $26.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $26.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

