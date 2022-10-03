VerusCoin Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,697,353 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

