Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO Sells $494,934.21 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,834.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $402,866.00.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26, a PEG ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,055 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vertex by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

