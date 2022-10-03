Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $277,134.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00181867 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,152,161 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

