Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 128,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,015,698 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
