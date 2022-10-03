Vanilla (VNL) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.10 or 0.06821401 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00087454 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033611 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065216 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031174 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018060 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001810 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
