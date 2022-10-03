Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.31. 79,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,451. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

