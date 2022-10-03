Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is GenTrust LLC’s Largest Position

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $125,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 164,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,206,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.43. The company had a trading volume of 365,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.19 and a 200 day moving average of $374.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

