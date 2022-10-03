Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.