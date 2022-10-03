Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.22. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,123. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.