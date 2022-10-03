Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 258.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,949,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.24. 18,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

