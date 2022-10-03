Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Decreased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.