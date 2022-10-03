Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,463,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 382,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,464,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 522,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
