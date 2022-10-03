Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 39,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,446. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

