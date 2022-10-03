Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VXF traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

