Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.22. 27,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,544. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.