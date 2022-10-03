Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

