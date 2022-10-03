Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

