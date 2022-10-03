Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

