Vabble (VAB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $347,317.00

Vabble (VAB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vabble Profile

Vabble’s genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

