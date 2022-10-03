Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $78.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.55.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

