United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $150,207.60 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.16.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
