United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $150,207.60 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

