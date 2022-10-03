United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of UG stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.28.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

