Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.79. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

