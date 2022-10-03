Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.73. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
