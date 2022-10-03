Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.73. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

