UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Volume Tops $207,216.00

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $207,216.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniLayer launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more.The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value.”

