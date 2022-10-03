UniDex (UNIDX) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, UniDex has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniDex has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniDex Profile

UniDex’s launch date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

