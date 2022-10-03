Ubex (UBEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Ubex has a market cap of $103,925.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00087037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007762 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

