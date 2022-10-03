Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 256,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,868,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.