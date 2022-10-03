U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. 102,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

