Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

NYSE:TYL opened at $347.50 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.17 and a 200-day moving average of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

