Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.43. 940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,588. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

