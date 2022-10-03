TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.