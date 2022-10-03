TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Stock Up 4.7 %
TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.72.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
