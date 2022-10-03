Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. 1,034,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,859,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.