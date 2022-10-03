Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.10

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 106224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Trine II Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $179,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.